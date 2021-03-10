Fortnite: new season will start with single-player campaign

Epic Games confirmed on Tuesday (9) that Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 will end with a narrative single player event titled Zero Crisis Finale. According to the company, the solo experience will be available from March 16, and can be played every time Chapter 2 starts.

In Zero Crisis Finale, participants will take on the role of the iconic Agent Jonesy to prevent the emergence of another black hole. In this way, it will be possible to get more answers about the mysteries of the island, while more details of the main lore of the battle royale are known.

The mission is not just scheduled to end Season 5, but to kick off the next Fortnite season, where the event’s ramifications are expected to “change the shape of reality forever”. So far, Epic has given no indication of what the next adventure proposal will be like, but the company has already said it will be the biggest “narrative experience” ever published.

For those interested in participating only as viewers, Zero Crisis Finale can be watched online in cinematic format, however the details of the broadcast should be revealed only next week.

Fortnite is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.