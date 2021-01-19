Fortnite: new official football kits and the Pele Cup

Epic Games reveals new official football kits for Fortnite, and the Pelé Cup, where we can get their “Pelé Celebration” gesture for free.

On January 19, 2021, Epic Games announced, through a post on the official Fortnite blog, the arrival of new soccer skins with official kits from 23 clubs. These new character skins belong to the Auction set. The thing does not end there; They also announced a new Pelé Cup, in which players who finish in higher positions will be able to get the Pelé Celebration gesture for free. We tell you everything we know about these skins and this event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 below:

Fortnite receives the official kits of 23 royal clubs

On January 23, 2021, 10 new Fortnite boy and girl skins will arrive in the store, which can be edited to show the colors and emblems of the following 23 football clubs from around the world:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolves

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cherry Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney fc

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia