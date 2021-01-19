Fortnite: new official football kits and the Pele Cup

Epic Games reveals new official football kits for Fortnite, and the Pelé Cup, where we can get their “Pelé Celebration” gesture for free.
On January 19, 2021, Epic Games announced, through a post on the official Fortnite blog, the arrival of new soccer skins with official kits from 23 clubs. These new character skins belong to the Auction set. The thing does not end there; They also announced a new Pelé Cup, in which players who finish in higher positions will be able to get the Pelé Celebration gesture for free. We tell you everything we know about these skins and this event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 below:
Fortnite receives the official kits of 23 royal clubs
On January 23, 2021, 10 new Fortnite boy and girl skins will arrive in the store, which can be edited to show the colors and emblems of the following 23 football clubs from around the world:
Manchester City FC
Juventus
AC Milan
Inter Milan
AS Roma
Seattle Sounders FC
Atlanta United
Los Angeles FC
Santos FC
Wolves
West Ham United FC
Sevilla FC
Sporting CP
Borussia Mönchengladbach
FC Schalke 04
VFL Wolfsburg
Rangers FC
Celtic FC
Cherry Osaka
Melbourne City FC
Sydney fc
Western Sydney Wanderers
EC Bahia