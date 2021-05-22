Fortnite: NBA Skins Now Available; Price

Fortnite: The NBA skins are already in the Fortnite store. Styles are included that represent all NBA teams with their official kits. With the change of store on 05/22/2021 at 02:00 a.m. CEST, the previously filtered NBA skins arrived at Fortnite. All these new character skins belong to Season 6 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. Just below we show you what they look like, how much they cost, and what accessories they bring with them:
Fortnite: this is the NBA skins
NBA skins appear in the “On Paper” section of the store. All of these items are part of the Roll and Score set.
The NBA content in Fortnite is as follows:
Counterattack Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Mediacancha Hero Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Time Trial Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Double Triple Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Suspension Shot Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Triple Queen Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Renegade Dribbler Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Bankruptcy Champion Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Rebound Recovery Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Clean Launcher Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
Dribble Gesture: 500 V-Bucks
Strong Side Bundle (includes Midfield Hero, Jump Shot, Time Trial, Counterattack and Double Triple skins): 3,500 V-Bucks reduced from 7,500 V-Bucks that would cost all items purchased individually
Nato Shooter Bundle (includes the Clean Pitcher, Triple Queen, Rebound Recover, Renegade Dribbler and Bankrupt Champion skins): 3,500 V-Bucks reduced from 7,500 V-Bucks that would cost all items purchased individually
Strip and Score Pack (includes Minicanasta Backpacking Accessory and Hook Pull Toy): 600 V-Bucks
The NBA skins in Fortnite include 31 different styles: an original Fortnite kit, and the thirty official NBA kits.