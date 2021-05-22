Fortnite: NBA Skins Now Available; Price

Fortnite: The NBA skins are already in the Fortnite store. Styles are included that represent all NBA teams with their official kits. With the change of store on 05/22/2021 at 02:00 a.m. CEST, the previously filtered NBA skins arrived at Fortnite. All these new character skins belong to Season 6 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. Just below we show you what they look like, how much they cost, and what accessories they bring with them:

Fortnite: this is the NBA skins

NBA skins appear in the “On Paper” section of the store. All of these items are part of the Roll and Score set.

The NBA content in Fortnite is as follows:

Counterattack Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Mediacancha Hero Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Time Trial Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Double Triple Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Suspension Shot Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Triple Queen Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Renegade Dribbler Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Bankruptcy Champion Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Rebound Recovery Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Clean Launcher Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Dribble Gesture: 500 V-Bucks

Strong Side Bundle (includes Midfield Hero, Jump Shot, Time Trial, Counterattack and Double Triple skins): 3,500 V-Bucks reduced from 7,500 V-Bucks that would cost all items purchased individually

Nato Shooter Bundle (includes the Clean Pitcher, Triple Queen, Rebound Recover, Renegade Dribbler and Bankrupt Champion skins): 3,500 V-Bucks reduced from 7,500 V-Bucks that would cost all items purchased individually

Strip and Score Pack (includes Minicanasta Backpacking Accessory and Hook Pull Toy): 600 V-Bucks

The NBA skins in Fortnite include 31 different styles: an original Fortnite kit, and the thirty official NBA kits.