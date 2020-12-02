Fortnite Mission: Where is the Razor Crest?

We tell you how to complete the mission “visit the Razor Crest”, from the Beskar missions, from the Mandalorian from Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Beskar’s first mission of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass asks us to find the Razor Crest, the Mandalorian / The Mandalorian’s ship. This Fortnite challenge is called “Visit the Razor Crest”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to overcome it successfully:

Fortnite Season 5: Razor Crest location

This challenge is really simple. We just have to do what it asks us to do, which is visit the Razor Crest. The Mandalorian’s ship is located near the center of the map, south of Colossal Colosseum.

As it does not matter what game mode we play when trying to complete this new challenge of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, we suggest, as always, that you play Team Fight. Why? Very easy; In Team Rumble there are respawns, which means that if we die within the game, we don’t have to go back out and find another to try to complete this challenge again. In addition, there is redeployment of the hang glider, which allows us to move quickly and relatively safely through the map simply by building very high ramps and falling from them to, once in the air, deploy our hang glider.

Of course, keep in mind that it is possible that there are enemy players in the area because, of course, you are not the only ones who want to complete the challenges to obtain the juicy experience they give us.

For completing this Beskan mission we get as a reward the Right Shoulder (Beskar) for the Mandalorian skin.



