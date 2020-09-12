Fortnite may stay banned for another year in the app store

Unless Epic Games won or withdrawn from the lawsuit against Apple, Fortnite seems to remain banned from the store for devices using the iOS operating system for at least another year.

Epic Games, the name behind the popular survival game Fortnite, refused to pay commission to Apple and Google last month by changing the in-game purchase system on mobile platforms. Apple, who did not remain silent in the face of Epic’s move, quickly removed Fortnite from the App Store app store.

After these developments, while the two companies were defendants, Apple said in a more conciliatory manner that if Epic gave up its case and removed the new payment system that caused Fortnite to be removed from the Apple store, it could add Fortnite back to the app store. However, it seems that the tension between the two companies is increasing.

Fortnite can be banned from the App Store for at least another year:

Neither side showed any signs of backing down in the tension exacerbated by Epic’s aggressive attitude. When Epic Games failed to persuade the court to reinstate Apple’s rights to Fortnite, it submitted a second proposal that would allow it to update the game. Thus, mobile players could play the current Marvel-themed season.

In response, Apple filed a lawsuit against Epic, accusing the publisher of soliciting special treatment. Moreover, Apple may keep Fortnite out of its store for at least another year, if Epic continues its aggressive attitude.

An email to Epic shared in pre-court documents stated, “Please note that we will reject your re-application to the Apple Developer Program for at least one year, taking into account the nature of your actions.”

The current ban is already heavily affecting Fortnite. The number of players on the platform has dropped drastically due to the failure of iOS users to receive the new season update. It would not be wrong to say that if the ban continues until 2021, many more players will quit Fortnite.



