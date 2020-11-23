Fortnite: Marvel Villain Comes to End of Season Event!

Fortnite has enjoyed huge success for years. Gamers will soon have to face a villain from Marvel. The game of Fortnite still attracts so many gamers and they never seem to get tired of it. Very soon, they’ll be able to take on a villain from the Marvel Universe.

Epic Games has managed to get out of the game with Fortnite. For several years now, video games have enjoyed enormous success and millions of gamers are playing it. The company is constantly innovating so as not to tire the players.

Thus, for several weeks, they can play Chapter 2 of Season 4. This chapter has never stopped winking at Marvel as many heroes have entered. So gamers could get hold of Thor, Iron Man, and even Black Widow skins.

This new chapter was therefore very popular with Fortnite fans. The latter were able to slip into the shoes of their favorite heroes and it caused a sensation. Nevertheless, in order to end the season as it should, Epic Games reserves a big surprise.

Tuesday, December 1, gamers will have to face the end of season 4. The company has decided to put forward a Marvel villain and it is already looking intense.

FORTNITE: GALACTUS ARRIVES FOR AN ULTIMATE FIGHT!

There are only a few days left to prepare for the conclusion of the Fortnite chapter. Epic Games has decided to end the chapter as it should and give Marvel a final nod. Instead of having a hero skin, fans will be fighting a villain.

As Melty explains, gamers will take on Galactus. This villain will land for a final fight and he is already shaping up to be formidable. However, in order to be able to take a chance against the villain, you will need to make sure you have game update 14.60.

Then, the site warns Fortnite players. It will be very important to arrive at least an hour early – that is, 9:00 p.m. – before you prepare well and be able to participate in this event.

After this last event, players will be ready to start a whole new season. So, we are already wondering what Epic Games has in store for season 5. It still promises to be great!



