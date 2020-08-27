Fortnite: Marvel is present in the fourth season

The new Fortnite season has arrived. The fourth update of the second chapter brings with it Marvel heroes and villains as the great protagonists. Iron Man, Groot, Storm, Wolverine, Mystic, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk and Thor are the battle pass reward skins.

It is not the first time that the Fortnite and Heroes partnership has taken place. Since the first time, where Thanos and Avengers were the focus, other characters like Batman, Deadpool and, more recently, Captain America have also appeared.

However, what used to be a unique reward for the missions, arrived as the “Interdimensional War” season, completely focused on Marvel. The characters will need to stop Galactus from devouring the world of Fortnite using their super powers in this new adventure. Check out the trailer:

In addition to the arrival of Marvel characters, the map also received new locations, such as Destiny’s Domain, Sentinel Island and an aircraft carrier.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 arrived today (27) and continues through November 30 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. As the next generation launch approaches, heroes may be available on the new consoles as well.



