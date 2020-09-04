Fortnite: Marvel crossover includes Black Panther statue

The fourth season of Fortnite arrived last week bringing Marvel characters as game skins. And on Tuesday (01), a huge statue of the Black Panther was added to the west of the Weeping Forest.

According to Epic Games, the update was already planned before the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the character on the big screen. Even so, the imposing panther figure now appears to serve as a place for fans to pay their respects to the eternal king of Wakanda.

So, are you enjoying the new Fortnite season? Tell us in the comments section!



