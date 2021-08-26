Fortnite: Martin Luther King Arrives With a Splendid Initiative

Don’t be fooled by the advertising banners of the new Fortnite Chapter 2 event, as the arrival of Martin Luther King has nothing to do with skins. This is exclusively an initiative created in collaboration with TIME Studios and which is giving away free rewards.

The timed event, named “Journey Through Time“, consists of a mode in which players can explore DC 63, an alternate version of Washington DC created by ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A. On the amateur map, you can visit the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall, the place where Martin Luther King delivered his historic 17-minute speech in favor of civil rights. In the path created by the users, we also find mini-games and other activities thanks to which it is possible to deepen the knowledge of the important historical figure. To encourage users to try their hand at this timed game activity, Epic Games has also included a reward, namely the DC 63 spray that is obtained upon completing “Journey Through Time”.

Before leaving you to the trailer of the event, we remind you that on our pages you will find the guide on how to unlock the Samsung galactic grapple costume for free in Fortnite.