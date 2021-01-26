Fortnite: Machinist Mine Pack Now Available; price

The Machinist Mine pack in Fortnite is now available, bringing with it Save the World, Battle Royale and Creative content. We tell you.

With the change of the store on January 26, 2021 at 01:00 CET, the Machinist Mine pack came to Fortnite. Next we show you how this new skin is: Machinist Mine, belonging to Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2; what is its price, and what content does it bring:

Fortnite: this is the Machinist Mine Pack

Machinist Mine is one of the new start packs of the Fortnite Save the World mode, although it also contains content that we can use in the Battle Royale and Creative modes of the Epic Games video game.

These are all the Machinist Mine items in Fortnite; at a price of € 15.99