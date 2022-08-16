Fortnite: location of Dragon Ball vending machines

After a lot of rumors and teasers, Epic Games has finally unveiled its latest crossover event for Fortnite, this time introducing one of the most popular IP addresses in Dragon Ball. However, this latest event is more than a few skins available in the in—game store. With this latest update, Dragon Ball has taken over Fortnite Island with a brand new set of quests that involve a growing power indicator that unlocks unique rewards.

The update also brought with it the opportunity to unlock seven iconic Dragon Balls and Shenron Glider as an expansion, completing various quests and getting unique experiences in a new area called Adventure Island. Traditional Battle Royale matches have also evolved to include Dragon Ball-style experiences, from Kame House’s point of interest, Capsule Corp dropping items during matches, to Versus Boards that allow players to fight 1-on-1 with Kamehameha beams.

For those who want to quickly get the power of Dragon Ball, special vending machines have been installed in certain regions of the island. By offering various bonuses, interacting with them also completes quests that help increase the player’s strength level in Fortnite. All three vending machines are located here.

Where to find Dragon Ball vending machines

For better or worse, only three vending machines can be found on the Battle Royale map. This means that many players will try to find them to complete this first preparatory quest for Dragon Ball. Interested players will need to purchase at least 1 item from one of the Dragon Ball vending machines located in the following locations:

Rave Cave Base north of Rocky Reels in the Southern Desert biome Beach Area south of Shifty Shafts and directly west of Coney Crossroads

It should be noted that these three locations are likely to be hotspots of activity for at least the first few days of the event, so players should be prepared for a shootout after falling or reaching these points of interest. The match can end very quickly for those who are not ready, as some players may even resort to camping in these places, hoping to knock out several players quickly.

How to purchase Dragon Ball Items

Finding the Dragon Ball vending machine is only the first step, as players will need to buy an item to complete the quest and earn 2 million energy. Fortnite players need to make sure they have gold bars, as items can only be bought with them.

Both the mythical rarity of Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud can be bought for 250 gold bars each, which may be a little expensive for some. Fortunately, there are many ways to earn gold bars in Fortnite, so players may have to work a little hard first. As expected, Kamehameha can be used to launch an energy beam up to three times, and Nimbus Cloud can help a player take off during a match.

Fortnite is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.