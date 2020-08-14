Fortnite leaves the Apple Store and Google Play

With the current situation, iOS and Android users can no longer download Fortnite from official stores. What alternatives exist.

Both Google and Apple have removed Fortnite from the App Store and Google Play, respectively. A legal conflict linked to purchase commissions that Epic Games want to avoid at all costs has resulted in the non-acceptance of the two large owners of these operating systems, who have denied the implementation of direct payment through the expulsion of the video game from their official portals. What alternatives are there? Can we keep playing Fortnite on iPhone and Android?

How things are with iPhone: protest video

Epic Games was aware that Apple would not tolerate the 30% commission being waived through direct payment (a method by which users can purchase V-Bucks and derivatives directly from Epic; a 20% savings for the consumer) and have posted a tease video urging the Fortnite iOS community to rebel. In addition to the hashtag #FreeFortnite, they have also communicated that they are taking legal action against Apple, so they will be seen in court.

Through a section of frequently asked questions, Epic explains what will happen now with iOS players who want to continue playing Fortnite on an iPhone or iPad.

Why can’t I access Fortnite on iOS?

“Apple is preventing you from getting the latest Fortnite updates. All players should be able to choose payment providers and thus save up to 20%. Apple wants to limit your payment options! Join the fight against @AppStore on social media with #FreeFortnite, ”says Epic Games in this regard.

I only play on iPhone / iPad. How can I regain access to Fortnite if I only play on iOS?

“Send a message to @AppStore using #FreeFortnite on social media. All players should be able to choose payment providers and save up to 20%. Apple disagrees with that! ”, Alludes Epic.

Yes. In case you downloaded Fortnite from the App Store, we should have no problem continuing to play Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 (13.40). Once Season 4 begins, you will not have access to the new content of the new Battle Pass.

Fortnite on Android, can I keep playing?

With Android the situation is slightly different, since although the download of the game from Google Play has been removed, there are other legal methods to download the game and continue playing. It is possible that in the future Fortnite will return to Google Play since Google is open to it: “Fortnite is still available on Android, but we cannot keep it in the Play Store because it violates our rules. We give the opportunity to continue talking with Epic and recover Fortnite on Google Play ”.



