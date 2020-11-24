Fortnite: leaked The Mandalorian skin

Epic Games leaks by an oversight the skin of The Mandalorian in Fortnite, in addition to the Fortnite Crew Subscription, a new subscription to the game.

With a week before the Galactus event begins, the end of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games, deliberately or by mistake, allows new elements of Season 5 to be leaked: the skin The Mandalorian, and a new subscription system called “Fortnite Crew Subscription”. We tell you everything we know just below:

Skin The Mandalorian and Fortnite Crew Subscription in Fortnite: everything we know

At around 3:40 p.m. CET on November 24, 2020, Epic Games uploaded a series of images and text to the Fortnite website that refer to a new subscription system for the game, called “Fortnite Crew Subscription”, and that It would be implemented from next December 2. This content is hidden on the frontend of the web page, but using reverse engineering and datamining applications, a Discord bot tipped us off the appearance of all this new content. These are a couple of the specific images uploaded by Epic:

From the text found we can deduce the following:

The “Fortnite Crew” will be available in the Item Shop starting December 2. It will cost $ 11.99.

The Fortnite Crew subscription is associated with the platform on which we play. This subscription will give us the Battle Pass of the season we are in, new cosmetic objects (skins, backpacks, picks …), 1,000 V-Bucks per month. The V-Bucks can only be used on the same platform on which we purchased the subscription, while there will be no problem to use the rest of the objects on other platforms where we play Fortnite.

The objects that are acquired through the Fortnite Crew subscription are exclusive to it. That is, they cannot be obtained in any other way.

The Battle Bundle has been replaced by a 25-level pack, available for 1,850 V-Bucks.

This offer can be purchased by players who are, at most, season level 75.

The December 2020 Crew Pack brings us the Galaxia skin with an additional style, the Cosmic Hornflame pickaxe and the Fractured World backpack.

Returning again to the images, in them we can see The Mandalorian, the Star Wars character from the Disney + series. This means that The Mandalorian will have a Fortnite skin, not yet available in the game files at the time we write this news. From the context, we deduce that it will be one of the gifts for being subscribed to Fortnite Crew Subscription.

Although in the changes detected on the Fortnite website there is also another somewhat more revealing image: a new logo for the game in the Epic Games Store, in the center of which you can see the skin The Mandalorian.



