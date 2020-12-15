Fortnite: Leaked Operations Cooldown Missions

With Fortnite patch 15.10, the Operation Cooling mission files also arrived. We filter the missions of the Christmas 2020 event.

Among the files for patch 15.10, which arrived in Fortnite on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, are the missions of Operation Chilling, the Christmas 2020 event. Using data mining techniques and tools, we have been able to access these files on our own from the Fortnite Battle Royale Winter 2020 Event Missions. Completing them will give us free rewards like skins. We tell you what will be all the missions of this event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite Season 5: Leaked Operation Cooling Missions and Rewards

As we said, the full list of Operation Chilling missions was among the new files added to Fortnite Battle Royale patch 15.10. The list is as follows:

Complete Epic Quests (0/73)

Visit different Cryomando outposts (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle (0/100) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Dance next to Christmas trees (0/5) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Search Chests at Cryomancer Outposts (0/5) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Finish in the top 10 with friends in Squads (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Destroy Nutcracker Statues (0/5) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Travel 5,000 meters in Stormwing X-4 (0 / 5,000) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Take down opponent’s structures with X-4 Stormwing (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Collect Gold Bars (0/100) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Catch a Nevao Fish (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Revive a player in different matches (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Hide inside a stealth Cryomancer in different games (0/3) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Play games in Duo or Squads with friends (0/5) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Light a Fire (0/2) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Deal damage at Cryomando Outposts (0/250) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Use a cool launcher to freeze your opponents feet (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Complete Operation Cooling missions (0/9) – Reward: Cryomancer skin

Complete Operation Chilling missions (0/12) – Reward: Frost Squad skin

For completing 9 and 12 missions of Operation Cooling we will obtain for free the Cryomancer skin and the Frost Squad skin respectively.



