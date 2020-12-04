Fortnite: Leaked Halo Master Chief Skin; it’s official

Among the Fortnite files has been found nothing more and nothing less than Master Chief, the Master Chief of the Halo saga, from Microsoft and Xbox.

With the arrival of the Kratos skin to the Fortnite Battle Royale store on December 4 at 01:00 a.m., it was also confirmed that Master Chief, the Master Chief of the Halo saga of Microsoft and Xbox, will be a skin of the Epic Games game . We tell you everything we know about the Master Chief skin from Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: Leaked Master Chief skin; the master chief will arrive soon

Throughout December 3, a series of rumors about the hypothetical arrival of the Halo Master Chief to Fortnite in the form of a skin began to jump in the game’s datamining community. Dataminer Mang0e_ echoed a post on 4chan stating that Master Chief would be a Fortnite skin:

In theory, the following Halo objects would arrive in Fortnite, as echoed by the HYPEX dataminer in another tweet:

Master Chief Skin

UNSC Pelican hang glider

Little Warthog Gesture

Gravity Hammer Harvesting Tool

Up to this point, we took this with a grain of salt and treated it as hearsay and not worth publishing given the unreliability of the original source, the 4chan forum. However, as we discussed in the introductory paragraph of this news, with the arrival of Kratos to Fortnite something interesting happened, since Master Chief was found among his files; When a new skin arrives in the daily store, which is updated at 01:00 a.m. every day, a .pak file already included in advance in all versions of the game is usually decrypted so that this content is public for the players and therefore can access it.



