Fortnite: Leaked Green Arrow skin; all we know

The DC Comics Green Arrow / Green Arrow skin is leaked in Fortnite Battle Royale. We show it to you in motion and we tell you everything we know.

On December 15, 2020, DC Comics’ Green Arrow / Green Arrow skin was leaked in Fortnite. A Twitter user uploaded images and videos to his personal account convincing enough to believe that this leak is real. We tell you everything we know about this new skin from Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 below:

Fortnite: Green Arrow skin leaked; motion video

At around 12:50 PM CET, Twitter user arusaurZ_YT uploaded the following post to his personal account. In it, we can see an image of the Fortnite box office in which the Green Arrow skin appears, along with her own backpack and pickaxe, all of them with the rarity of the DC Comics Series in Fortnite:

We would consider this information doubtful on its own. However, this same user then uploaded a video clip directly from his PS4 or PS5 console (because the tweet appears as published from PlayStation Network), in which we can see the Green Arrow skin in motion:

According to other users in these publications, both the Green Arrow skin and its objects would be the Fortnite Club rewards for the month of January 2021, although we have no way to confirm this.

We do not know anything else regarding the Green Arrow skin and its objects, other than that, if it arrived in the game and was available to everyone, it would not be the only DC Comics character to reach Fortnite. First it was Batman and Catwoman; then Harley Quinn arrived, and later joined by the Joker and Poison Ivy.



