Fortnite: Leaked display of Princess Fish Stick skin

An ex-Epic Games employee mistakenly leaks an image of the 3D model of the Princess Fish Stick skin, which is not yet available in Fortnite.

On October 20, 2020, Jonathan Criner, a former Epic Games employee, posted an image on his Twitter account showing the Princess Fishstick / Princess Fishstick skin from Fortnite Battle Royale. After realizing that this skin was not available in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass at the time of publication, he decided to delete the image and apologize. We tell you what happened just below:

Fortnite: first official image of the 3D model of the Princess Fish Stick skin

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of the news, Jonathan Criner, ex-employee of Epic Games who at the time was dedicated to creating official Fortnite skin art according to his LinkedIn, published on his Twitter an art of several Fortnite Battle skins Royale, among which you could see the Princess Fish Stick. He quickly realized his mistake: the skin was not available in the game at the time of publication, which is why he decided to remove it. However, we were quick and were able to save the image in question

As we can see, in it you can see the skins of the Comrades of the Crypt Pack (Midnight Twilight, Arachne Haute Couture and Night Bomber), many Starlie, and Princess Fish Stick. This is interesting because this is the first time we have seen the 3D model of the Fish Stick Princess. Previously we had only seen it on several loading screens of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2



