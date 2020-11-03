Fortnite: Lachlan skin officially announced after leaking

Content creator Lachlan officially announces his Fortnite skin after previously leaking on the same day. We tell you.

On November 3, 2020, patch 14.50 arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. Along with it came several files pertaining to the Lachlan skin, a character skin based on the eponymous content creator. We understand that due to an oversight, Epic Games left a specific file on the PC version unencrypted, which is why many, including ourselves, were able to see the appearance of this character before its official announcement a few hours later. We tell you everything that happened with these objects from Season 4 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 below:

Epic Games añadió un .mp4 sin encriptar a los archivos del juego del skin Lachlan.#Fortnite #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/MDwCuY67hY — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) November 3, 2020

Fortnite: Lachlan announces his skin hours after leaking

The original story is as follows: At 10:14 CET on November 3, several minutes after the 14.50 patch was released, some PC users, including ourselves, noticed that an .mp4 was added showing Lachlan skin, as is, without encryption, in .mp4 format:

At around 17:30 CET on the same day, the content package within the PC version that included Lachlan’s objects was decrypted, and we accessed it using datamining tools:



