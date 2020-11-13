Fortnite: Lachlan skin now available; price and contents

Lachlan’s Fortnite skin is now available for purchase in the store. The content creator brings his Fortnite skin to everyone.

With the change of the store on November 13, 2020 at 01:00 CET, the Lachlan skin arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you what this skin from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 is like, what is its price, and what content it brings:

Fortnite: this is the Lachlan skin

As we have told you in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Lachlan skin and its accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on November 13, although previously all players who positioned high enough in their region could get it for free. by participating in the Lachlan Peak Frenzy Tournament. At the time of writing, all of these items appear in the “Featured” section of the store:

The Lachlan skin and accessories can be found in the “Featured” section of the store

These are all of the Lachlan items available in Fortnite, along with their prices in V-Bucks:

A close look at skin Lachlan

Lachlan Bundle (includes Lachlan skin, PWR Pack backpack accessory, PWR Blades harvesting tool, and PWR Punch emote): 2,200 V-Bucks reduced from 3,000 V-Bucks if we bought all items separately

Lachlan Skin + Backpacking Accessory PWR Pack: 1,500 V-Bucks

Filos PWR Harvesting Tool: 1,200 V-Bucks

PWR Punch Gesture: 300 V-Bucks

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you must take into account:

These objects are bought with turkeys, a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The exchange rate is currently around € 7.99 per 1,000 V-Bucks.

Both this skin and its accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store. As they are items from the icon series, they are not initially planned to return once they disappear from the store.

We can use the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes, but we can only use the skin in Battle Royale and Creative modes, not in Save the World.

All of these items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way beyond being visual modifications.



