Fortnite: Lachlan Joins the Idol Series

Epic Games announces that a Fortnite YouTuber Lachlan Item Pack will be released soon. TheGrefg will receive similar content later.

On October 30, 2020, Epic Games announced through the usual Fortnite channels (its social networks and its blog) the arrival of content creator Lachlan to the series of Idols this video game. It is a teaser, since it has not been shown what their skin or accessories are like. In addition to this, Epic Games also announced that, after the arrival of Lachlan’s items to the Fortnite Battle Royale store, those of TheGrefg, a Spanish content creator, will also arrive. We tell you everything we know about these objects from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: Epic Games announces Lachlan’s arrival in the Idol series

The Fortnite Idol series is a type of rarity of items such as skins and the like reserved for content creators. Personalities like Ninja or Loserfruit already had their own skins in Fortnite. According to Epic Games, Lachlan’s items will arrive in the Fortnite Battle Royale store on November 13 at 01:00 CET.

To celebrate his arrival, there will also be a tournament, the details of which are yet to be determined, in which, again, and according to Epic Games, Lachlan objects can be obtained, we understand that by participating and being in a good position in the leaderboards of our game region.

As we say, for now it is not known what are the exact objects that Lachlan will bring with him to Fortnite, nor their appearance.

Fortnite: TheGrefg is coming to the game after Lachlan

Epic Games finalized the official announcement of Lachlan’s arrival in the game stating that after him, the Spanish content creator TheGrefg will be the next to join the Fortnite Idol series.

TheGrefg himself constantly jokes on his social networks such as Twitter and Twitch with the constant delays that the launch of his skin has suffered. However, and although there is no fixed date yet, Epic Games seems to have put a certain order regarding the arrival of content of this type to the game.



