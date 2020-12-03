Fortnite kicks off the new season with The Mandalorian

Fortnite’s Marvel season ended with the event where Galactus was destroyed with the help of Iron Man and Thor. Although the fight with Apple prevented this season from being played on iOS, the season finale was the most popular event in Fortnite history.

The fifth season of the second episode of Fortnite has also started. Continuing its elbow contact with Disney in the new season, Epic Games introduces characters such as Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian to the actors.

With the new season, some changes are made to the map of the game. In the first season, important points such as the Viking Ship and Durr Burger on the game map return to the map. In the costumes added to the game, in addition to the normal in-game designs, Disney and anime effects can be seen.

Fortnite gains a new dimension with the changes introduced with the new season. Players are now rewarded for expanding their character pool. With new costumes and points of interest, the game takes away from the Avengers effect.



