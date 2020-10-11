Fortnite: John Wick skin returns to the store for a while

The John Wick skin, a character played by Keanu Reeves, returns to the Fortnite Battle Royale daily store for a limited time. Run, he’s escaping!

On October 11, 2020, the skin of John Wick, an action film character from his eponymous saga, played by actor Keanu Reeves, returned to Fortnite, with the daily rotation of the store. And he has not come alone, since he also arrives with Sofia, from John Wick 3: Parabellum, played by actress Halle Berry. We leave you more information about these skins that return to the store of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 just below:

Tienda diaria del Domingo, 11 de octubre de 2020. ¡Sígueme para enterarte de más novedades! #Fortnite #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/FUJDke6hq3 — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) October 11, 2020

Fortnite: how to get John Wick

The Fortnite Battle Royale store is updated every day at 02:00 CET. With the change of October 11, 2020, all the cosmetic items of the John Wick set returned, which are the following:

Skin John Wick + Backpacking Accessory Killer Backpack: 2,000 V-Bucks

Sofía Skin + Backpacking accessory Weapon bag: 1,500 V-Bucks

Harvesting Tool Mace Mastuerza: 500 V-Bucks

Bulletproof Gesture: 200 V-Bucks

I see you gesture: 200 V-Bucks

Killer Bundle: 300 V-Bucks



