Fortnite: J Balvin will perform his new song at Nightmare

Epic Games announces the world ambassador of reggaeton as headliner in the special show of Fiesta magistral.

Fortnite: The Nightmare Before the Tempest already has its superstar. The Epic Games battle royale Halloween event will feature J Balvin, winner of four Latin GRAMMY Awards and global ambassador of reggaeton. This was announced by the developer on the video game’s official page, where it has called on players to have a great time at the Afterlife Party. During this special Master Party show, attendees will be able to enjoy the artist’s greatest hits and the premiere of his new song with Sech.

When and where the new song by J Balvin is released

The party will start on the main stage of the Master Party on November 1 at 2:00 (Spanish peninsular time). When the Afterlife Party has concluded, it will be the moment when J Balvin’s performance begins, both that same day at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and on November 2 at 00:00 CET. The note also informs that it will also be possible to view the broadcasts together with other friends thanks to the Houseparty group video call application.

Those who want to be in tune with the feast of the dead can get hold of the Party Soldier skin, a funky remake of “a Fortnite favorite: Nightmare Before the Tempest.” You can find it in the store, but only for a limited time, until November 2 at 02:00 CET. As if that weren’t enough, everyone who acquires this look and who attends the Afterlife Party will automatically unlock the exclusive J Balvin style.

How to access the Fortnite Master Party

You must have the video game installed On the screen of the room, click on the “Change” button (you will find it in the lower right corner). Now the available modes will appear. Select the Master Party mode and click “OK”. Now you will appear again on the screen of the room. Now you just have to click on Play and you can start! Head to the main stage and wait for the event to start. Use the map in Master Party to see exactly where you are and the location of the main stage.



