Fortnite is returning to iPhones! Here are the details

Fortinte had disputes with Apple over in-game payments in recent months and was removed from devices with iOS operating system. However, according to the information received, Fortnite will enable it to return to iPhones through the Nvidia cloud gaming service.

Fortnite found a way to return to iOS

Apple had embarked on a legal fight with Fortnite’s maker, Epic, after the game was removed from the AppStore. However, the BBC discovered that iPhone and iPad owners could soon be able to replay Fortnite via a cloud service. In addition, Apple cannot get a share of some items sold if the game is played in this way.

Nvidia currently officially offers GeForce support for Mac, Windows, Android, and Chromebook. Although the company does not officially announce that it has brought this service to iOS, it is expected to be announced by the end of the year. However, Nvidia is among the possibilities that it will remove Fortnite from the list of games offered to Apple devices.

Last December, the game was removed from GeForce Now’s Android system for a short time. The spokesperson of the company said, “Nvidia does not comment on the new customers coming to the service or the usability of any game published on the platforms unannounced.”

The events between the two companies started when Epic found the 30 percent commission Apple received on purchasable items in-game uncompetitive, and Apple removed more games from their platform. While it is stated that the case between the two companies may take years to resolve, the information presented in the case shows that Fortnite has 116 million users on the iOS platform and 73 million of them only play the game through the Apple operating system.



