Fortnite is offline because of Epic Games login failure

[Updated]: In the afternoon, a patch was announced to fix the login problems and missing friends. “We appreciate the patience and will continue to monitor,” said the game’s online services profile.

[Original]: Epic Games explained, on Tuesday (06), that login to its services has an error that prevents users from playing Fortnite. The problem shows players an “Invalid Client” screen.

According to the Down Detector website, the peak of failures in Fortnite was recorded around 11:30 am (GMT) today. Users complained that the title is experiencing server connection and login issues. In the case of access to Epic Games, the peak of complaints and errors pointed out by users were practically the same.

The battle royale’s online services profile on Twitter published, during the morning, that it was aware of the issue. “We will update it when this problem is resolved,” he said in a message.

We are investigating issues where logging into Epic Games accounts fails with the "Invalid Client" error and preventing from logging in to the game. We will update you when this issue is resolved pic.twitter.com/lOqAJvgeZh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 6, 2021

In addition to the impossibility of connecting in the game, the disappearance of friends in the list of friendships within the game is also being investigated.

