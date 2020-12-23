Fortnite is celebrating holiday with the Operation Snowdown

The special seasons are here, and Fortnite is celebrating with the Operation Snowdown occasion which offers free difficulties and prizes to all players.

Tis’ the season for Fortnite players as the Operation Snowdown occasion is completely in progress, and players can finish difficulties to open occasion selective things. Every day another test is opened permitting players to get their hands on free occasion makeup. Finishing enough difficulties will permit players to open two free occasion skins that won’t be reachable after the occasion is finished.

Commending the special seasons is the same old thing for Fortnite as Epic Games will in general make a gigantic arrangement out of the most-mainstream yearly occasions. Christmas a year ago was commended with a vacation log lodge, day by day presents, and a snow-shrouded map. Presently, players are proceeding with their abundance tracker obligations while spreading seasonal joy. This guide will show players each challenge they can finish during the Operation Snowdown occasion, and what they will get while finishing them.

Each Operation Snowdown Challenge and Reward In Fortnite

Remember that few out of every odd test might be accessible as of now as another test is opened each day up until December 30th. Notwithstanding, here are the entirety of the difficulties that will be accessible and their compensations during Fortnite’s Operation Snowdown occasion.

Complete Operation Snowdown Quests x 9 – Snowmando Skin

Complete Operation Snowdown Quests x 12 – Frost Squad Skin

Visit different Snowmando outposts x 5 – Frost In Action – 10,000XP

Search chests at Snowmando outposts x 5 – Shield Surprise – 10,000 XP

Dance at different Holiday trees x 5 – Snow Strike – 10,000 XP

Place Top 10 with friends in squads x 3 – Snow Steel – 20,000XP

Destroy Nutcracker statues x 5 – Blustery Bag – 10,000 XP

Deal damage at Snowmando outposts x 250 – Snowblaster – – 10,000 XP

Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings x 10 – Winter Wing – 10,000 XP

Use Chiller Launcher to apply ice feet to opponents x 10 – Winter Wing – 10,000 XP

Collect Gold Bars x 100 – GG Fresh – 10,000 XP

Catch a Snowy Flopper x 1 – Toe Pick – 10,000 XP

Revive a player in different matches x 3 – Merry Marauding – 20,000 XP

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in different matches x 3 – Merry Fishmas

Play duo/squads with friends x 5 – Frosty Globes – 20,000 XP

Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle x 100 – Fish Fest – 10,000 XP

Stoke a campfire x 2 – Confetti – 10,000 XP



