Fortnite is back for iPhone! But how?

With the tension between Apple and Epic Games moved to courtrooms, a new solution has emerged for Fortnite mobile, which is now banned on the App Store platform. This time Nvidia seems to have stepped in with the GeForce Now platform.

Fortnite returns to iPhone and iOS devices

Nvidia, the cloud gaming service GeForce Now, will now be able to offer cloud gaming experiences on iOS devices. Thanks to this experience offered through the Safari browser, it may be possible to play the Fortnite game again on iPhone.

As you know, it was mentioned before that Fortnite would return with GeForce Now. With the Safari support of the cloud gaming platform, it was opened in this way.

Currently there is no Fortnite game on the GeForce Now platform. However, the information received is that Epic Games and Nvidia are working together for the Fortnite experience through the browser. As you know, Epic Games is among the companies that support the GeForce Now platform in its most difficult times.

Now, it seems that it will be possible to play Fortnite with the Safari browser on iPhone, thanks to the GeForce Now platform via Safari browser. We will see over time how Apple will take a stand against Nvidia and Epic Games, which are preparing to open a kind of backdoor for App Store bans.

Of course, this experience will not be as good as playing the game on mobile via the iOS app. However, it is also said that Epic Games has made special improvements for Fortnite, which will take place on the GeForce Now platform.

The fact that GeForce Now has not been published on the App Store means that the App Store rules cannot be applied for this application. However, Apple is still expected to respond to Epic Games’ move.

So what do you think, can the GeForce Now version of the famous game, which is expected to be released very soon, really offer a good experience? We are waiting your comments.




