Fortnite: Invite a Friend Guide (Registration, dates and Awards)

It’s hard to imagine that the Fortnite player base will get even bigger, but with the launch of the new Invite a Friend program, experienced players will have a lot of incentives to attract their friends to their ranks. Epic’s new Invite a Friend program is valid until January 10, 2023. Several unique cosmetic items are available to players who invite their friends and complete tasks with their new buddy. As Fortnite enters a quieter mid-season where players double their chances of new challenges and gain as much experience as possible for the latest Fortnite battle pass, now is the perfect time for players to engage new friends to spice up their matches.

To join the Invite a Friend program, players must register on the program’s dedicated website by logging in with their Epic accounts to register as referrals. They can then invite new friends from Fortnite by clicking “Add a Friend” on the website and searching through their friends’ account names. Notably, referrers are not limited to choosing friends who have just created accounts; some returning players are also eligible to become referees depending on their recent playing time in Fortnite. Then both players can start completing tasks by playing matches together.

Fortnite has no shortage of new quests and rewards that can be completed together, but there are a few caveats that players should be aware of. Epic counts any player who has “less than two hours in the Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build playlist (i.e. In addition, completing the second task with the referee also blocks the rest of the challenges. This means that progress is tracked only for this referrer-referent pair until all tasks are completed. Then the referrer can choose another suitable friend and pass the tests again.

All challenges and rewards for the Invite a Friend program in Fortnite

Players can complete a total of five challenges, each of which is accompanied by a unique makeup that both players will receive. As with Fortnite’s recent weekly quests, these five challenges range from simple quests that can be completed in a single match to more complex quests that need to be completed over one or more seasons.

Create a connection by adding a referee: Double Draw Spray. Play 1 Fortnite game with the referee: Immortal Oasis Wrap. Get into the top ten six times with the referee: Oasis Wind Back Bling Destroy 45 opponents with the referee: Oasis Wind Riskah Get 60 account levels and wait for the referee to score 60 account levels: Xander costume with 2 styles.

Unfortunately, each test must be completed before the next one opens. Adding a friend and participating in a match does not require much effort, and getting into the top ten six times is easy enough if both players choose the best places to land in Fortnite. Landing in a quiet place and waiting for the number of players to drop may even be enough to get into the top 10. a good way to quickly score 45 exceptions.

The biggest challenge, undoubtedly, is for both players to score 60 account levels. The level of a player’s account is, in fact, the total number of levels that he received while playing Fortnite for all seasons. This does not reset between seasons, so players can continue to level up throughout the rest of the 3rd season of Chapter 3 and into subsequent seasons. However, since 80,000 XP is required to level up, players will still have to play a lot of matches and complete a significant number of Fortnite challenges and quests, including the Vibin line of quests this season.