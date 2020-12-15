Fortnite implements a 120 fps mode on PS5

The extra power of the new generation consoles allows the inclusion of this new modality: all the details. Epic Games has announced that Fortnite is now playable at 120 fps on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5.

With the release of version 15.10, the game incorporates this new possibility, which requires, of course, a compatible television or monitor. Those who cannot opt ​​for that option, can always play at 4K and 60 fps (except in Series S), as they have recalled in the statement published on the official website.

How to activate 120 fps in Fortnite

To enjoy higher frame rates in Battle Royale and Creative mode, players will need to look for 120fps Mode in the video settings menu. According to Epic Games to achieve this refresh rate with a constant quality they have lowered the maximum resolution, both on Xbox Series X and on PS5. This way, users who activate it will find that the resolution is now 1440p. On the other hand, shadow settings, post-processing, and retransmission distances “have been slightly reduced.” In contrast, volumetric clouds, contour lighting, and shaders continue with the same quality as before.

In regards to Xbox Series S, gamers also have the opportunity to enjoy it at 120 fps, although in this case the resolution is 1080p. If not activated, the maximum resolution is 1200p in all game modes. “In Xbox Series S 120 FPS Mode, shadow resolution and other settings are lowered and volumetric clouds are disabled,” they explain.

Fortnite Battle Royale arrived on new generation consoles with a version that still uses Unreal Engine 4. However, Epic Games plans to redesign it in Unreal Engine 5 afterwards.



