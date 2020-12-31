Fortnite: how to watch the New Year’s event 2021 live

We show you what the New Year 2021 event is like in Fortnite Chapter 2. New Year’s Eve 2020 within Fortnite Battle Royale with fireworks.

December 31, 2020. End of the year. We welcome the New Year 2021. Fortnite Battle Royale celebrates yet another occasion in the New Year. We show you what the New Year’s event is like in Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 below, and we also tell you how to see the end of the year live:

Fortnite: this is the celebration of the New Year 2021 in the game

The planet is divided into different time slots. In Australia they have already welcomed the New Year 2021 from 2:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. From that exact time, to each new hour on the dot in Fortnite Battle Royale the new year is celebrated as follows:

As you can see, a huge party ball appears in the center of the island, indicating the countdown to the new year. A ten-second countdown begins, and the ball goes down, followed by a myriad of pyrotechnics and various fireworks in the shape of the year 2021 and a Fortnite flame. All this, in addition, accompanied by festive music. And while the celebration lasts, all the players who are on the ground are forced to dance to prevent them from attacking each other.



