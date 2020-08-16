Fortnite: how to watch the FNCS 2020 final live

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) final takes place this Sunday (16th). There were hundreds of thousands of PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One players in the running for cash prizes and looking for higher places during the qualifiers. Now, 100 finalists from Brazil are looking for the title in the final. The games will be broadcast live on the official Epic Games channel on Twitch TV and also within Fortnite itself, at the Festa Royale Cinema, starting at 4 pm, in the official Brasília time.

The FNCS grand final in Brazil will have a total prize pool valued at US $ 120 thousand (about R $ 650 thousand), which will be divided among all 100 finalists. Those who watch the games through Twitch can compete for drops of an Accessory for the Back, an emoticon and Spray.

According to Epic Games, there were more than 450 thousand players participating in the qualifiers with cash prizes. With that, more than US $ 1 million (about R $ 5 million) in prizes were distributed to players only in 2020. It is worth remembering that the champions of FNCS PC and consoles will take home the prize of US $ 20 thousand (about R $ 100 thousand).



