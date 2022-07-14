Fortnite: How to Use a Gripping Glove to Catch a Zipline in the Air

In one of the quests of the 6th week of the 3rd season of the 3rd chapter of Fortnite, players are invited to use Grapple Glove to catch a zipline in the air, and fans who complete it will receive 15,000 XP. Although there are many ways to solve this problem, the most effective is to target a place where both Grapple Glove and Zipline can be found. This guide will provide detailed information about two such places, and it should make it easier to do Fortnite’s “use Grapple Glove to catch a zipline in the air”.

Fortnite: Use a gripping glove to catch a zipline in the air

The first recommended location is east of Shifty Shafts, and indeed, players will find Grapple Stop at the location marked on the map below. Picking up one of the Fortnite Grapple Gloves at this point, fans should head west to a small wooden structure on a hill overlooking Shifty Shafts. There is a zipline right next to this structure, and its position is also marked on the following map.

Additionally, players can target the Greasy Grove in the southwest corner of the Fortnite map. In particular, there is a Grapple Stop to the southwest of this named place, and fans can find it exactly in the place indicated on the map below. From this stop, players must head south to find a zipline that runs along the coast, and they can use it to complete this weekly task.

Regardless of the specific area that a Fortnite fan chooses for his goal, the way to catch the zipline remains the same in all places. Indeed, players should simply use Grapple Glove to grab onto a tree that is next to the zipline and swing towards it. The fans then have to release the tether of their Grapple Glove and press the interaction button when they fall on the zipline to grab it and complete the challenge.

It should be noted that there is another quest of the 6th week that players can focus on after catching the zipline in the air. This quest requires fans to use one of the Fortnite balls, a zipline and a geyser in one match, and players will already be a third of the way to its completion after solving the task described in detail in this guide. Although fans aren’t required to work on these quests in tandem, it’s a good way to earn some experience.

Fortnite is currently free for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.