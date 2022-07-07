Fortnite: How to solve a puzzle with shuffled shrines

While Fortnite certainly gives players plenty to do on its vast island, most of these things can be accomplished solely through quests. Although the Shuffled Shrines puzzle does meet the criteria of the new Fortnite quest, players can solve it every time they enter a treasure match. However, solving the riddle of Shuffled Shrines is easier said than done.

A few days ago, the popular battle royale game from Epic Games released its latest full-fledged update. Among other things, the Fortnite update adds a new point of interest Shuffled Shrines, as well as cosmetics and Indiana Jones quests that must be completed to unlock them. In particular, one quest requires players to find a secret door behind the main room of Shuffled Shrines, which can only be accessed by solving the aforementioned puzzle.

How to solve a puzzle with mixed shrines

In order for players to solve the puzzle in Shuffled Shrines, they will probably need help or something like the new Charge SMG to survive the early carnage inevitably caused by the new quest-rich POI.

In the center of the location there are four pyramidal stones with different symbols on each side. To open the main room, players will need to hit the stones so that the correct symbols are displayed facing away from the sealed door. To find the right characters in the right order, players will need to find them in the following locations (and order):

Stone 1. The first stone is located underground, to the southwest. Stone 2. The second stone is located at ground level in the northwestern corner. Stone 3 — Players can find the third stone under the red tent/canopy. Stone 4. The last stone is located in the east, under the platform at ground level.

Once the players remember the correct order of the symbols, they will need to hit the stones until the correct faces are displayed. If everything is ready, the sealed door will open with a bang, revealing a corridor to the main hall.

Avoid the colorful tiles if you don’t like taking damage from poisonous arrows, and remove the golden Tomato relic to activate the classic boulder In search of the lost ark, and shake off the important wall. As long as the players are not in the corridor, they should be out of the way of the boulder.

Look to the east to see a dark doorway covered with foliage that players can enter. Turn left and you will see a recently cracked wall, and players will be able to jump or cut their way into a secret room with two rare chests.

The quest is now complete. However, Indy has many more archaeological adventures on the island, including a couple of Darrburger relics that can be collected in one match.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.