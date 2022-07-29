Fortnite: How to Remove Sweat-free signs from Recalled Products

“Remove No Sweat Signs from Recalled Products” is Stage 1 of the No Sweat Product recall task in the No Sweat Summer event in Fortnite, Chapter 3, Season 3. In this task, players must find rectangular signs with a flaming umbrella and orange-blue text. , “WITHOUT SWEAT INSURANCE”. For completing this task, players will receive Goopy Guff, a style of red color for decoration on the back of Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem. Completing this weekly task is exceptionally simple compared to other PvP-related tasks in Fortnite, Chapter 3, Season 3, and it’s a fun way to earn a free decoration on your back.

Unlike “Find the coolest player on the island”, in which participants are invited to visit one of the many possible places on the island, the goal of the quest “Remove signs without sweat from recalled products” of the quest “Summer Event without Sweat” is in one area. To get started, Fortnite fans should head to the beach between the Sanctuary and the Mighty Monument.

The location of the task to remove the No Sweat tablets in Fortnite is located in the western half of the entrance to the archipelago, to the east of the Sanctuary. Players can find and raise a total of five “No Sweat” signs, but this task requires participants to collect only three.

Removing Signs of Sweat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Here is a list of all the places where there is a “No Sweat” sign in Fortnite, Chapter 3, season 3:

1. “No Sweat” sign: The place is a Mighty monument | Details – The first board is located behind the right foot of the monument.2. “No Sweat” sign: Location — Mighty Monument | Details – The second sign is located behind the chest on the east side of the island, near the fallen and half-buried antenna.3. “No Sweat” Sign: Location — Mighty Monument | Details – The third sign is located on the chin of a large pink head, southeast of the island.4. No Sweat Sign: Location — Sanctuary | Details — The fourth sign can be found on a pile of stone blocks by the road to the southeast of the Sanctuary.5. No Sweat Sign: Location — Sanctuary | Details — from the fourth sign follow the trail north to find another small tower of stone cubes with the fifth and last sign lying at its base.

After completing the first stage of this “Summer Event without Sweat” quest, players will be instructed to place the signs in one of two “official baskets”. The first one can be found near a palm tree in the beach area between the fourth and fifth boards. Those who collect signs near the Mighty Monument can find a trash can near a palm tree on the east side of the island.