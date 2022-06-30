Fortnite: How to plant the seed of reality on sunflower seedlings or on a mushroom farm

The Reality Tree is a landmark that was added to Fortnite at the beginning of the 3rd season of Chapter 3, and its seeds have been at the center of many recent weekly quests. In fact, there is an entirely new challenge in which players are invited to plant the seed of reality on sunflower seedlings or on a mushroom farm, and some fans may not know exactly how they should perform it. Fortunately, completing this Week 4 quest in Fortnite isn’t particularly difficult, and this guide will help players get through the process.

Fortnite: Plant the seed of reality on sunflower seedlings or on a mushroom farm

The first step to completing this task is to get the reality seed, and this item can be found next to the Fortnite reality tree. This landmark is located in the waterfall of Reality, to the west of the Inclined Towers, and it is quite easy to detect it by the striking appearance of the tree. However, the map below shows the exact location of the Reality Tree for complete clarity.

Arriving at the Reality Tree, players must search for purple pods around its trunk and on its roots. These pods can be easily broken with a Fortnite harvesting tool and they will explode with a flurry of reality seeds. Fans now just have to interact with one of these seeds to take it, and they can make sure everything is OK by looking into the inventory slots that appear in the lower right corner of the screen.

With the Seed of Reality in their hands, players are ready to plant it in one of the places indicated in the description of the test, and Fungi Farm is the easiest of the two options. Indeed, this Landmark is not very far south of the Reality Tree, and it is also marked on the map contained in this guide. It is noteworthy that there is a gas station to the east of the Reality Tree, and the vehicle that Fortnite players can find there makes the trip to the Mushroom Farm even faster.

As soon as the fan reaches Fungi Farm, he is ready to complete the final part of the quest: to plant the Seed of Reality. This is done simply by equipping an item and throwing it on the ground. However, the seeds of Fortnite reality cannot be planted in absolutely every position, and players may have to move around a bit to find a suitable place.

