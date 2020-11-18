Fortnite: How to make video calls and Rainbow Mist Wrap

We tell you how to make video calls through Houseparty on PS5, PC and PS4, as well as how to get the Rainbow Mist wrapper for free.

On November 18, 2020, Epic Games announced the arrival of video calling to Fortnite, thanks to Houseparty. This feature, for the time being, will only be available on the PC, PS4 and PS5 versions of Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we tell you how to make video calls in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

How to make video calls in Fortnite and get the Rainbow Mist wrapper for free

According to Epic Games, the only thing we have to do to start making video calls in Fortnite for PC, PS4 and PS5 is to download the Houseparty application on Android or in the App Store. Once this is done, we must link our Epic Games account with that of Houseparty; This will also make us obtain the Rainbow Mist wrapper for Fortnite for free.

Since Houseparty may not be available in all territories, another way to get the Rainbow Mist wrap for free is to play five games of Fortnite with friends between November 20 at 6:00 CET and November 27 at 5: 59 CET. We will receive the package before December 4, 2020.

Continuing with how to use Houseparty in Fortnite, we will have to leave our Android or iOS mobile device somewhere where we can see our faces. Once this is done, we simply start Fortnite on PC / PS4 / PS5 and we can now use video calls within Fortnite.

To project the video call in Fortnite, we must follow these steps:

Open Houseparty on iOS or Android and connect to Fortnite through Settings or the TV icon.

Join your friends as usual or invite them to join you.

Launch Fortnite on PC or PlayStation.

Keep talking to your friends while you play.



