Fortnite: How to Land in Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and go to Glow

In one of the Week 12 quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players are invited to land in Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and go to Glow in one match. Although this is not a particularly difficult quest, some fans may get confused about the exact location of the corresponding locations. This guide is designed to ease this confusion and help players solve this Fortnite quest quickly, Chapter 3, Season 3, Week 12.

Fortnite: Land in Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and go to The Glow in one match

The first step to completing this task is to land in Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm at the beginning of the match, and both locations are located on the west side of the map. While Fortnite players are certainly free to land in any of these locations, it is recommended to target the Fungi Farm marked on the map below. The reason for this recommendation is that there are Grapple Gloves near the Mushroom Farm, and these items significantly speed up the journey to Glow.

To get one of these Grapple Gloves in Fortnite, players must travel northeast from Fungi Farm. As fans move in this direction, they will pass by a large boulder that can be shifted to complete another weekly quest, and immediately behind it is a stop for grabbing. At this stop, you need to pick up several toolboxes, and the players who open one of them will receive the item of interest.

With Grapple Glove in hand, players should start swinging towards Loot Lake, a body of water that is located near the center of the Fortnite map. In particular, fans should focus on the eastern side of the lake, where there are numerous buoys, ramps and docks. Indeed, this area is considered an Aurora, and for complete clarity, it is again marked on the map provided in this guide.

As for what players will earn for landing in Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and traveling to Glow in one match, the reward is 15,000 XP. This prize is sure to interest fans who are trying to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and it will only take them a few minutes to get it. It is noteworthy that the current season is expected to end around September 18, which means that the players still have time to reach the desired level.

Fortnite is currently available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.