Fortnite: How to Knock Down Wooden Pines with Ripsaw Launcher

Ripsaw Launcher was added to Fortnite on June 21, and now it plays a role in a brand new weekly quest. Specifically, the quest instructs players to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher, and fans will need to take down a total of five trees before all is said and done. For those players who may not know where to find a Ripsaw Launcher or several Timber Pines in Fortnite, this guide contains complete information on how to solve this 4th week task.

Note that the Ripsaw Launcher week is valid until July 5. This means that weapons can currently be found on the ground, in chests and in supplies, which gives players plenty of opportunities to pick up Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite. However, pine trees do not grow in every part of the map, and therefore it is recommended that fans target a specific area that is guaranteed to have Ripsaw Launcher and the corresponding trees to complete this task.

Fortnite: Knock down the wooden pines with the Ripsaw launcher

The easiest way to complete this quest is to go to the Chop Shop, a landmark on the north side of the Fortnite map. Although some players are already familiar with this particular location, it has been marked on the map below for complete clarity. Upon arrival at the Chop Shop, fans must go inside and into the pantry at the back, as there are several Ripsaw Launcher launchers on the wall in this room.

With weapons in their hands, Fortnite players must exit the Chop Shop and find very tall trees with light brown trunks nearby. Indeed, these are the Timber Pines that the task description refers to, and Ripsaw Launcher saws will quickly cope with them. In fact, with this method, players will cut down the five necessary trees and instantly receive the corresponding XP reward.

After completing this task, players may want to focus their efforts on some other Week 4 tasks. One of these quests requires fans to plant reality seeds on sunflower seedlings or on a mushroom farm in Fortnite, and it starts with a trip to the reality tree in the waterfall of reality. From there, players can take a car, go to a Mushroom Farm and plant seeds for faster progress in the seasonal battle pass.

Fortnite is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.