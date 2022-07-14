Fortnite: how to hit the head from a distance of 40 meters or more with a Hammer assault rifle (simple method)

The Hammer assault rifle debuted in Fortnite in Chapter 3 of Season 3, and it’s now at the center of a weekly quest. In particular, this quest requires players to fire five gun shots to the head from a distance of 40 meters or more, and at first glance it may seem quite a difficult task. However, there is actually a very simple way to complete this Fortnite Week 6 task, and full information on how to approach the task can be found in this guide.

Fortnite: shots to the head from a distance of 40 meters or more from a Hammer assault rifle

The first step to completing this quest is to get a Hammer assault rifle, and these weapons can be found in chests, in supplies and as loot on the floor. Indeed, the lack of a definitive source for the Hammer assault rifle means that players may have to spend a little time searching for it on the Fortnite map. However, weapons are of all rarities, and therefore they are not extremely elusive.

With the Hammer assault rifle in hand, players must aim for Rocky Reels, a location on the south side of the map. Upon arrival at this place, fans should find Mancake, a Fortnite NPC decorated with a cowboy hat and bandolier. This character will serve as a target for head shots, and players must put a waypoint on the Mancake, and then challenge him to a duel.

After the duel begins, fans must move away from the NPC until the waypoint they placed earlier indicates that they are outside 40 meters. The mancake has extremely low accuracy from such a distance, and this allows players to shoot at it without much resistance. As long as these Fortnite fans make some effort to direct those head shots to the NPC, it won’t take them long to get the five head shots that are needed to complete the quest.

As for what players will earn for five shots to the head from 40 meters or more from a Hammer assault rifle, the reward is 15,000 XP. Although this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since this is the standard amount awarded for completing a weekly quest, nevertheless, it will certainly be appreciated. Indeed, this XP will give players a good boost to the higher levels of the Fortnite battle pass, Chapter 3, Season 3.

Fortnite is currently free for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.