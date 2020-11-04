Fortnite: how to get the Peak of the Past for free

We tell you how to get the Pico del Past for free in Fortnite. This is the default peak for Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 1.

To celebrate the upcoming arrival of the next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, Epic Games wants to gift all Fortnite players with the Pico del Past / Throwback Ax, the default pickaxe we used during Chapter 1 of the game. Here’s how to get the Peak of the Past for free, which will arrive during Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass:

Fortnite: how to get the Pico del Past / Throwback Ax collection tool for free

Through a post on the official Fortnite blog, Epic Games announced that we will get the Peak of the Past completely free of charge simply by logging into the game, regardless of platform, between November 4, 2020 and January 15, 2021 .

However, on the same November 4, the Fortnite Twitter account in France clarified that the peak would reach the game -and the players’ lockers- from the change of the store on November 5, 2020 at 01:00 a.m. CET. Once claimed, it will be ours forever.

There is nothing special about this peak beyond its appearance; We remind you that all the cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale are just that: cosmetic changes. It is not “stronger” or “better” than others. This is the default peak that we used during Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 1, back in September 2017. And, as such, Epic Games wants to celebrate the time that Fortnite has been active by making us take this nostalgic journey with them.

PlayStation 4 players have an additional option to purchase it, in addition to simply logging into the game; At the time of writing this newsletter, Pico del Past can be reserved on the PlayStation Store via the web by clicking this link. Of course, its price is “free”, since it is a gift from Epic Games.



