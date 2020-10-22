Fortnite: how to get the Logan style for the Wolverine skin

We tell you how to get the Logan style for the Wolverine skin in Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Wolverine without the X-Men costume.

From October 22, 2020 it is possible to get the Logan style for the Wolverine skin, from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to get Logan:

Fortnite: how to get the Logan skin

To achieve the Logan style of the Wolverine skin, we must meet two requirements:

Obtained the Wolverine skin

Complete 60 weekly challenges from Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2

Just below we leave you a complete list of the tasks that we must do:

The first step is to get the Wolverine skin. This task is accomplished by completing the first six Wolverine challenges. The complete list is as follows:

Investigate Mysterious Claw Marks (0/3)

Find the loading screen image in the Quinjet Patrol Area (0/1)

Find Wolverine’s trophy in Filthy Docks (0/1)

Shoot all of Sentinel’s hands without touching the ground (0/1)

Find a Trask Transport Truck (0/1)

Defeat Wolverine (0/1)

Damage with Wolverine’s claws (0/200)

Regain Health with Wolverine (0/100)



