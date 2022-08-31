Fortnite: How to Get Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles

When it comes to Fortnite, the first thing most gamers think about is the ever—growing list of overlapping characters, or perhaps its distinctive but divisive construction mechanics. However, there is one thing in which Fortnite also stands out, and that is the speed with which it changes the gameplay. Each update adds or removes new abilities, POIs, weapons, modes and items, including the latest versions of Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles. This guide will tell players how these items work and where they can be found on the island.

The long duration between major updates is the result of the Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover, which has added a lot of content from the beloved franchise to the game. Although most of the Dragon Ball content may be lost, players can still get Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics through capsules.

How to Get Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles

In keeping with the tradition of the last few weeks of the season, Fortnite is introducing Shadow of Phantasm Week as part of its latest update. The most important component of the thematic week is the raising of shadow bombs and shield bubbles, which can be found on the ground, in chests and in cargo with supplies.

While Shield Bubbles appeared only recently, during the item voting period earlier this year, Shadow Bombs have been removed from storage since Season 9 of Chapter 1, meaning that the item has been spotted for the first time in over three years.

For those who may not have played Fortnite for so long, Shadow Bombs is an item for self—use that turns the user into a ghostly ghost, which makes it difficult to see.

Players cannot use items, assemblies, or weapons in the shadow state, although their mobility increases significantly, allowing for double jumps. As for the Shield Bubble, this item generates a large transparent dome that blocks fire from any direction. Shield bubbles can resist debris fractures and are great for protecting squads and vehicles.

Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles aren’t the only things that won’t be available for Shadow of Phantasm Week. Fortnite also has weapons with a silencer, such as an assault rifle with a silencer and a submachine gun with a silencer.

It looks like the weapons haven’t changed since their last appearance, but still offer the same increased accuracy and less damage compared to their standard counterparts. Shadow of Phantasm week ends on September 7, 2022 at 9:00 am ET, which means that players should act quickly if they want to use various items.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, mobile devices, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.