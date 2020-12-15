Fortnite: how to get free rewards with Raise a friend

We tell you how to get free rewards in Fortnite with the Raise a Friend program, bringing friends who have not played for a long time to the game.

On December 14, 2020, Epic Games released the beta for the Resurrect a Fortnite Friend program. This new Fortnite Battle Royale event will give us free prizes and rewards if we make any of our friends who have not played for a long time return to the game. Here we tell you what this new feature of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 consists of:

The Resurrect a Friend program from Epic Games gives us free rewards

The first thing to keep in mind is that the Resurrect a Fortnite friend program will only be active from December 14, 2020 to January 4, 2021.

To participate in Raise a Friend, we must do the following tasks, in this order:

First we must log in to the Resurrect a friend section of the Epic Games website. Once here, a list of our Epic Games friends who have not played Fortnite for at least 30 days will appear, and we can send them invitations. We can only choose one.

We must play games with the resurrected friend so that we both get rewards.

The free prizes and rewards that both we and our friend will get are the following, depending on the number of games played while the Raise a Friend program is still active:

These are the rewards we will get for playing 20 games with a resurrected friend in Fortnite

1 game: Resurrection emoticon

5 games: Music Pitch change

10 Games: Twin Claws Harvesting Tool

20 games: Holofoil Wrap

Epic Games further adds that the rewards will be delivered to all participating players within a period of seven days after completing their unlock requirements.



