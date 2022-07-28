Fortnite: How to get Boogie bombs

When it comes to almost all Fortnite quests, they revolve around interacting with objects, performing certain maneuvers, or dealing damage to opponents with certain criteria. While quests involving non-player characters usually just talk or buy Mythical Weapons, this requires players to make him dance with a Boogie Bomb item.

The boogie bomb, first introduced in the second season of Fortnite, is a throwable object that makes those caught in its disco explosion dance uncontrollably for up to five seconds. Most effective at medium range, this item forces the affected opponents to exit the vehicles, although the explosion will affect all parties caught in it. The boogie bomb, which has been out of regular circulation since the 2nd chapter of Season 4, has not been removed as part of the Fortnite 21.30 update.

How to find Boogie Bombs

Getting Boogie Bombs in Fortnite is a pretty easy task, especially if players know where to look. One of the most notable places where the item will appear are the dance floors located along the beach east of Sanctuary.

Look for glowing panels on the floor, and there should be a boogie bomb somewhere nearby. Otherwise, boogie bombs are available in chests, rare chests, supplies, and as loot on floors. Unfortunately, this item is not available when fishing or defeating prey sharks, although using one of them causes them to freeze for the duration of the effect.

After the players get their hands on the boogie bomb, the next step will be to search for one of the NPCs from Chapter 3 of Season 3. There are more than two dozen characters to choose from on the map, so find the nearest one in a POI or named place. this is someone’s best choice. Just find the NPCs and be sure to hit them with a boogie bomb. As soon as the disco dance is over, this particular quest will be completed.

The quest is part of the Fortnite No Sweat Summer quest line, which is the current seasonal summer event of the free battle royale. No Sweat Summer quests are actually divided into three subcategories: sponsorship, marketing and product recall. Getting a character to dance with a boogie bomb is the last sponsored quest, so players can then move on to marketing quests like ringing the doorbell until it breaks.

While Boogie Bomb seems to be a popular subject, she lost not once, but twice due to being voted back into regular circulation again. He had his first chance back during chapter 2 of season 8, where he lost to a combat shotgun. Last season, it was discussed again as part of the Fortnite 20.20 update, and Rift-To-Go eventually defeated it. Completely stripped of the vault once again, it should be interesting to see how long it will last this time.

Fortnite is a free game for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.