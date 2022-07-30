Fortnite: How to get a zero Wolverine skin

Unique cosmetics and character skins are nothing new for Fortnite, a game that has really brought together a lot of franchises over the past couple of years. Players have seen everything from video game icons like Kratos and Master Chief, mobile franchises including John Wick, musicians from Marshmello to Ariana Grande, and even popular TV shows like Very Strange Things. New cosmetic items are constantly being added, keeping the game feeling fresh and providing fans with a seemingly endless way to spend money.

In fact, Marvel was Epic Games’ main partner not only with new cosmetic skins like Doctor Strange, The Avengers, X-Men and others, but also with ideas for various game modes and seasonal storylines. Players were able to put on the Infinity Gauntlet as Thanos, stop the invasion of Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, and even see a crossover comic called Zero War.

Zero Point has been a big part of Fortnite’s history, and many comic book characters have received special skins associated with buying certain comics from DC and Marvel. This time, the last Zero skin is not locked behind the comic book code, although fans who want to get it will have to pay some money.

How to get a zero Wolverine skin

The latest Zero War skin added to Fortnite is Wolverine. While the iconic X-Men character is usually known for his yellow and blue suit, the Fortnite version of the character has a unique appearance: a button-down shirt with his hands torn off, trousers, gloves and a patch over his left eye. . Wolverine Zero also comes with a red decoration on the back of Muramasa’s Blade, which can be used even if there is a version with a pickaxe on the skin.

The kit also includes a new loading screen image called “The Best Fight You’ve Ever Had,” which not only shows Wolverine Zero front and center, but also Jones Freed with a grenade launcher, and an Imaginary One jumping in the background. To unlock this pack, Fortnite fans must be members of the Fortnite Crew service.

What is the Fortnite team?

Originally launched in late 2020, Fortnite Crew is a subscription service that offers players monthly rewards and exclusive cosmetic items. In addition to monthly cosmetic kits, the $11.99 per month subscription also gives players 1,000 B-bucks per month and full access to the current season’s combat pass. For players who have previously purchased a combat pass, they will receive a one-time refund of 950 B-bucks to their account.

Naturally, this means that this special Wolverine Zero skin cannot be obtained outside of this service. It should be noted that the Wolverine Zero kit is an exclusive award for August 2022, so players who are active participants can pick up these items starting from July 31 at 17:00 Pacific Time / 20:00 Pacific Time.

However, this is not all for August 2022, as subscribers receive not only the Wolverine Zero package, but also additional bonuses. By simply logging in during the “Summer Without Sweat” special event, you will automatically unlock the Cuddle Cerise Style decorations on the back of Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem.

Fortnite is a free game for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.