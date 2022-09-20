Fortnite: How to get a Spider-Gwen skin in Season 4

The new Fortnite season has officially begun, which means that players can get a lot of new skins. One of these new skins is the Spider-Gwen costume, and it is perhaps the most exciting of all. Indeed, many fans will undoubtedly be very interested in turning into Gwen Stacy in Fortnite, and this guide contains complete information on how exactly this is done.

To get the Spider-Gwen skin, players must purchase a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. This can be done by selecting the “Combat Pass” tab and clicking “Get a Combat Pass”. Fans can consider two options. Specifically, players can only buy a combat pass for 950 B-bucks, which costs approximately $7.99, or they can purchase a combat pass and 25 levels for 2,800 B-bucks, which costs $19.99.

Regardless of the option that the fan ultimately chooses, he should turn his attention to the rewards of the battle pass after making a purchase. At the same time, Fortnite players will find that there are 100 awards on 10 pages, and the Spider-Gwen skin is on the last one. The position of this skin in the battle pass means that fans will not be able to access it immediately, and they will really need to unlock all the rewards on the previous nine pages or reach level 90 before the equipment can be purchased.

After the player fulfills one of these requirements, he will be able to unlock the Spider-Gwen skin with nine battle stars. While fans should be well familiar with the process of earning Battle Stars in Fortnite by the time they reach this point, it might be worth mentioning that completing various quests in the game is one of the best ways to earn XP easily. Thus, players who want to get a Spider-Gwen costume are advised to keep an eye on the Quests tab and solve problems as they appear.

It should be noted that there is an alternative style for the Spider-Gwen skin, which can be found among the bonus rewards of the combat pass. In this style, the Marvel hero removes his mask and players can unlock it by receiving 105 Battle Pass awards and then spending 15 battle stars. Without a doubt, fans will have to work hard if they hope to get this skin style, and they should start working on it as early as possible.

Fortnite is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.