Fortnite: how to get 1000 free V-Bucks

Epic Games is giving away 1,000 V-Bucks to all Fortnite players who, at the time, purchased a Loot Llama in Save the World. However, this video game’s V-Bucks can be used in all modes, including Battle Royale. Here’s how to get 1,000 free V-Bucks in Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass:

Fortnite Season 5: how to get free V-Bucks

As we have commented in the initial paragraph of this news, to get 1,000 free V-Bucks through this method, we simply have to have acquired a Loot Llama in Fortnite: Save the World while they were available. If we did this at the time, we will get 1,000 V-Bucks in our Fortnite account “in a matter of days” after Monday, February 22, 2021.

This is part of the preliminary approval of a class action settlement because “many players were disappointed” by the fact that the content of the Loot Flames was completely random, and Fortnite did not indicate in any way what type. of content we could get from inside. These flames were eventually replaced by the X-ray Flames, which do show what is inside.