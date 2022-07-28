Fortnite: how to find the coolest player on the island

Fortnite players can earn a lot of experience points by completing weekly quests offered by Epic Games. These quests usually involve finding certain items, completing unique tasks, or sometimes doing things that are really unusual for battle royale players.

In the list of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, Week 8 quests, players have a variety of tasks to complete in order to receive Battle Pass rewards, and one of these quests challenges players to find the coolest player on the island. Although this quest may seem difficult to figure out exactly where to go, it is simpler than it seems when players understand its essence.

Who is the coolest player on the island?

There is no NPC or other player on Fortnite Island to talk to in order to complete this quest. In order for it to be marked in the list of quests this week, players need to find a mirror somewhere on the island and look at themselves. It turns out that each player is the coolest player on the island, so as soon as they look in the mirror, the quest of the 8th week will be completed.

The most difficult part of this quest is where to find the mirror.

Location of mirrors in Fortnite

While Fortnite players should be able to find mirrors in the bathrooms of various houses around the island, this guide will focus on two places that players can visit to complete the quest as quickly as possible.

The first mirror is located at the Coney Crossroads point of interest. Just enter the yellow house on the west side of the area and enter the bathroom on the ground floor — there is a mirror there that you can look into.

And for the second location, go to Tilted Towers — southwest of Coney Crossroads. Go inside the large building on the east side to find a mirror in the bathroom on the ground floor.

Once this quest is completed, players can continue to gain XP by dealing vehicle damage to the enemy for five seconds after the signal. A new John Cena costume is also available in the Fortnite item store this week, giving WWE fans the opportunity to spend their B-bucks on the icon.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.