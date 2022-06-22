Fortnite: How to find a tornado

Fortnite is an ever—changing game, with many new features constantly being added to shake up the gameplay. The appearance of a completely new chapter of Fortnite has led to the fact that the entire map has been turned upside down, revealing a completely unexplored island for plundering with fresh and familiar locations. In Chapter 3 of Season 1, players also saw new weather effects on Artemis Island, bringing tornadoes and thunderstorms to use and fight them.

Capable of destroying everything in their path, neither the structures created by the players nor the structures created by the developers were safe in contact with these destructive whirlwinds, and although they were quietly transferred during the second season of the chapter, tornadoes triumphantly return to Fortnite with Chapter 3. Season 3.

Players can now use them to their full advantage, making the most of their uplifting power to reach dizzying heights and travel vast distances. However, it can be difficult to find them, and it takes a lot of luck and careful observation to determine their location. This guide will help players track down Fortnite tornadoes to help them traverse the increasingly vibrant and volatile wilds of Artemis Island as Zero Point corruption progresses.

How to find a tornado

Tornadoes are a fairly rare occurrence in Fortnite Battle Royale, as their appearance is completely random, and they can appear almost anywhere on the island. Fortunately, when they appear, they appear on the player’s map with a white icon depicting a whirlpool. To track them down, players need to keep a close eye out for any signs of bad weather.

When tornadoes appear, dark volumetric clouds appear, localized entirely above them. These clouds are displayed at quite a distance, which allows players to see them from afar; thus, Loopers have to keep an eye on the sky to figure out where it will appear.

In addition, tornadoes make a lot of noise during their movement, so the key point is to listen to them nearby — the visualized Fortnite sound effects will help in this.

Finally, successful tornado hunters will rely on great luck. In some games, tornadoes may appear during a storm, and in other cases, players may not encounter them at all.

Wandering around the island as the circle narrows can prove useful when encountering this natural phenomenon, although some players may want to stick to areas in the middle of the map, such as the updated inclined towers, to get a good view of the island and effectively reach any tornado in sight.

Fortnite is currently available for Android, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.