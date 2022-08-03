Fortnite: How to Destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles

A new No Sweat Product Recall quest is now available in Fortnite, in which players are invited to destroy large sea buoys with the help of motorboat missiles. To complete this quest, fans will need to destroy a total of three buoys, and many of these objects can be found in an easily accessible area. This guide is intended to point players to this area and help them destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles

Players who are working on this quest should start by referring to the reservoir, which is located to the east of Sanctuary. This is an area that fans following No Sweat Summer quests will be well familiar with, as they recently visited it to do a lap around the race track in Fortnite, and there are several motorboats here. be found in the water. The position of the pair of these boats is marked on the map below.

Upon arrival at this place, players must board a motorboat and start looking for large sea buoys. To be clear, these are buoys with balloons attached to them, and their prevalence means that Fortnite fans should have very little trouble finding the three they need to destroy. To actually accomplish this destruction, fans should simply aim at the buoy, press the “Fire Rocket” button to blow up the aforementioned balloon, and then press that button again to destroy the object of interest once and for all.

If the player finds that this location is too heavily contested to easily complete the quest, he can instead work on it on the west side of the Fortnite map. In particular, fans can find a boat in the estuary southwest of Rave Cave, as well as three sea buoys that need to be destroyed at the shipwreck site on the coast west of Lotus Lotus. It is noteworthy that these special buoys are not marked with balloons, and two of them are actually located on the beach.

No matter where exactly the player destroys large sea buoys with motor rockets, he will receive a No Sweatin’ music set after completing this task. While fans who still want to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may have preferred the XP reward, those who want something more unique will surely be pleased with this prize.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.